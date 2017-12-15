1 killed in crash involving pedestrian on I-55 near MO-AR state line; lanes open

The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open near the Missouri-Arkansas state line after a deadly crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a pedestrian and a commercial motor vehicle.

One person died according to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate at the 4-mile marker onto U.S. 61. in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit Team was called to the scene to investigate.

