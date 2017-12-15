1 killed in crash involving pedestrian on I-55 near MO-AR state line; lanes closed

The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are shut down near the Missouri-Arkansas state line after a deadly crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involves a pedestrian and a commercial motor vehicle.

One person has died according to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the 4-mile marker onto U.S. 61. in Pemiscot County, Missouri. Drivers will be able to get back on to I-55 in Arkansas.

The southbound lanes will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as the Major Crash Investigation Unit Team has been called to the scene to investigate.

