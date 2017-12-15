Holiday trash and tree options in Cape Girardeau

The city of Cape Girardeau wants to make sure residents know what their options are when it comes to extra holiday trash pick up, and Christmas tree removal.

You can call the Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351 to schedule a Wednesday pick up between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28.

Crews will pick up your tree for $5.

Or, you can haul your tree to the collection area in the southeast corner of Arena Park (near the livestock area of the fairgrounds) free of charge.



Also, Public Works’ solid waste crews will accept a reasonable amount of extra holiday trash on your regularly scheduled pick up day between Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

Place any extra bags of trash beside your cart.

