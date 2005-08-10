Hine's Emerald Dragonfly Hunting

By: Jason Lindsey

Cape Girardeau, MO -- The search is on for an endangered Heartland dragonfly. It's called the hine's emerald dragonfly and if you find one in your backyard, conservation agents say you're one lucky person.

This elusive insect requires an unusual habitat. They like to live near fens, which are areas of ground water seepage.

AJ Hendershott with the Department of Conservation took Heartland News dragonfly hunting. We found other dragonflies, but not the hine's emerald.

If you find one flying around in your back yard Hendershott says not to call the dragonfly busters, but to call the Conservation Department. This will help them determine how many actually live here in the heartland.

Also, if you do have dragonflies in your backyard, that's good news, they love eating mosquitoes.