Craft beer sports bar to open new location in Poplar Bluff

If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Poplar Bluff, you will soon have one more option.

Scotty’s Brewhouse plans to open a new location in Poplar Bluff. The Indiana based craft beer sports bar is known for its unique burgers, fried pickle chips, and local craft beer.

And this won't be the only location. CLICK HERE for a closer look what you can expect.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.