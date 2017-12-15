Sikeston woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

A Sikeston woman was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Thursday, December 14, 2017.

The crash happened about five miles West of Sikeston at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Route FF around 5:40 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Wendy Drake was driving an SUV and pulled out into the path of an oncoming pick-up truck.

Drake was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers report Drake was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, 19-year-old Benjamin Martin, of Sikeston, was not hurt in the crash, but troopers state he was not wearing a seat belt.

