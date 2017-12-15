Sikeston woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

A Sikeston woman was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Thursday, December 14, 2017.
No major weather problems on the map this morning other than the fact that we've been largely unable to shake the 'low-cloud blues.'
City officials said that people have been living in the vacant public housing.
Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
A toy distribution for Toys for Tots will be held in Carbondale on Saturday, December 16.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.
A family is home and preparing to spend their first Christmas together, with their newborn who they are calling a "Christmas miracle."
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.
