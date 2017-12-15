Man from Arbyrd, MO convicted of murder in feud with farmer over herbicide

No major weather problems on the map this morning other than the fact that we've been largely unable to shake the 'low-cloud blues.'
City officials said that people have been living in the vacant public housing.
Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
A toy distribution for Toys for Tots will be held in Carbondale on Saturday, December 16.
It was a big night for Star Wars fans all across the country and here in the Heartland is no exception. Cape Girardeau's movie theater, the Marcus Cape West Cine has 25 showings of the film on Dec. 14 - the latest one starting at 2 a.m.
