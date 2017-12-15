First Alert: weekend rain chance

No major weather problems on the map this morning other than the fact that we've been largely unable to shake the 'low-cloud blues.'
City officials said that people have been living in the vacant public housing.
Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
A toy distribution for Toys for Tots will be held in Carbondale on Saturday, December 16.
It was a big night for Star Wars fans all across the country and here in the Heartland is no exception. Cape Girardeau's movie theater, the Marcus Cape West Cine has 25 showings of the film on Dec. 14 - the latest one starting at 2 a.m.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota, said he "got an earful" from his mom after Tennessee's loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. But the scolding had nothing to do with his performance between the white lines.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
A Sonic employee at the Sonic located at 4611 34th St. risked a lot to stop some customers who attempted to steal food the restaurant on Thursday.
A Columbia man was sentenced to five years in prison for the 2016 crime where he set his girlfriend's dog on fire in a vengeful act in a church parking lot.
