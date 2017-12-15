First Alert: weekend rain chance

No major weather problems on the map this morning other than the fact that we've been largely unable to shake the 'low-cloud blues.'

We should see a gradual clearing trend later this morning which means more sunshine and a little warmer this afternoon.

This Friday evening will be mostly clear and cold but dry and not too breezy.

Over the weekend we're expecting sunny and breezy conditions Saturday, but clouds and a good chance of rain for Sunday morning.

The pattern for next week continues to look warmer and mainly dry at least until late in the week. The forecast for the following Christmas weekend period continues to look cooler, wetter and more unsettled, however. It's too early to say what or when we'll get precipitation here in the Heartland, but in general there are likely to be some travel headaches somewhere in the middle of the country.

