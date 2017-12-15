First Alert: looking ahead to holiday weather

An upper disturbance brought some rain into the Heartland Sunday morning.

We'll enjoy mild temps for much of this upcoming week but not much sunshine to be had.

A weak system may deliver some rain as it passes through our south Tuesday night.

The weather pattern remains active as we head into the second half of next week.

We'll keep an eye on next weekend as a chance of wintry weather continues

A fast-moving disturbance arrives early Sunday with slight rainfall. Highs stay in the mid 40s with cloudy skies.

Rain and possibly a few snowflakes may develop along a cold front heading into Christmas weekend.

