5 things to know Dec. 15

The overcast skies should clear out this morning bringing us a little sunshine. That should happen around noon. Once the sun comes out, we should warm up to the mid 40s. We're also watching for some much-needed rain on Sunday. A warmer pattern will settle in next week with high temperatures expected to be in the 50s for several days. There is a good chance of rain on Sunday morning. This is also your First Alert that we're looking at a potential messy system that could impact travel ahead of Christmas.

People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may have been exposed to Hepatitis A: The Missouri Department of Health is warning people who ate at Huddle House in Dexter that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

White House to push merit-based immigration in a new campaign: The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn public opinion against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push next year to move toward a more merit-based structure.

Firefighter killed in huge California wildfire: A firefighter died Thursday while working a colossal wildfire burning in the coastal mountains northwest of Los Angeles that has become the fourth largest in California history.

FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality:' The Federal Communications Commission repealed the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules Thursday, giving internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit or charge more for faster speeds.

