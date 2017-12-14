Toy for Tots fundraiser held at Carbondale Fire Department

A toy distribution for Toys for Tots will be held in Carbondale on Saturday, December 16.

This year, they plan to distribute toys to 1,418 children which equals to just over 3,500 toys.

Volunteers will start arranging toys and preparing for the distribution at 7:30 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.