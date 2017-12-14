Toy for Tots fundraiser held at Carbondale Fire Department - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Toy for Tots fundraiser held at Carbondale Fire Department

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A toy distribution for Toys for Tots will be held in Carbondale on Saturday, December 16.

This year, they plan to distribute toys to 1,418 children which equals to just over 3,500 toys.

Volunteers will start arranging toys and preparing for the distribution at 7:30 a.m.

