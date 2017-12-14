Toy for Tots fundraiser held at Carbondale Fire Department

Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
A toy distribution for Toys for Tots will be held in Carbondale on Saturday, December 16.
It was a big night for Star Wars fans all across the country and here in the Heartland is no exception. Cape Girardeau's movie theater, the Marcus Cape West Cine has 25 showings of the film on Dec. 14 - the latest one starting at 2 a.m.
Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.
The Portageville, Missouri Fire Department has announced the retirement of Chief William “Bill” Foster.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
