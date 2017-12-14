Cauble reaches 2,000 point club

Thursday, December 14 2017 11:17 PM EST2017-12-15 04:17:14 GMT
Oran Junior basketball player Leah Cauble topped the 2,000 point mark Thursday night against Meadow Heights. Cauble needed 25 points and hit the milestone in the first half and went on to score 39 points in Oran's 76-26 victory. Oran is now 6-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
