Cauble reaches 2,000 point club - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cauble reaches 2,000 point club

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Oran Junior basketball player Leah Cauble topped the 2,000 point mark Thursday night against Meadow Heights.

Cauble needed 25 points and hit the milestone in the first half and went on to score 39 points in Oran's 76-26 victory.

Oran is now 6-1 on the season.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • NBA unveils vote schedule for All-Star Game with new format

    NBA unveils vote schedule for All-Star Game with new format

    Thursday, December 14 2017 1:55 PM EST2017-12-14 18:55:42 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 12:57 AM EST2017-12-15 05:57:06 GMT
    The NBA will begin an early voting period next Thursday for its All-Star Game that will debut a new format this year in which players pick teams.
    The NBA will begin an early voting period next Thursday for its All-Star Game that will debut a new format this year in which players pick teams.

  • Cards' Piscotty dealt to A's after mother diagnosed with ALS

    Cards' Piscotty dealt to A's after mother diagnosed with ALS

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 PM EST2017-12-14 17:24:56 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 12:56 AM EST2017-12-15 05:56:35 GMT
    Stephen Piscotty traded by St. Louis Cardinals to Oakland Athletics for 2 infield prospects, allowing outfielder to be near his family following mother's diagnosis with Lou Gehrig's disease.
    Stephen Piscotty traded by St. Louis Cardinals to Oakland Athletics for 2 infield prospects, allowing outfielder to be near his family following mother's diagnosis with Lou Gehrig's disease.

  • Cauble reaches 2,000 point club

    Cauble reaches 2,000 point club

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:17 PM EST2017-12-15 04:17:14 GMT

    Oran Junior basketball player Leah Cauble topped the 2,000 point mark Thursday night against Meadow Heights. Cauble needed 25 points and hit the milestone in the first half and went on to score 39 points in Oran's 76-26 victory. Oran is now 6-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    Oran Junior basketball player Leah Cauble topped the 2,000 point mark Thursday night against Meadow Heights. Cauble needed 25 points and hit the milestone in the first half and went on to score 39 points in Oran's 76-26 victory. Oran is now 6-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    •   
Powered by Frankly