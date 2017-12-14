Chicago unveils municipal IDs to be available in March

It was a big night for Star Wars fans all across the country and here in the Heartland is no exception. Cape Girardeau's movie theater, the Marcus Cape West Cine has 25 showings of the film on Dec. 14 - the latest one starting at 2 a.m.
Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.
The Portageville, Missouri Fire Department has announced the retirement of Chief William “Bill” Foster.
Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.
