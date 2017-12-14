Star Wars comes to the Heartland

It was a big night for Star Wars fans all across the country and here in the Heartland is no exception.



Cape Girardeau's movie theater, the Marcus Cape West Cine has 25 showings of the film on Dec. 14 - the latest one starting at 2 a.m.

Of course, the popcorn was flowing behind the concession stand as people filed in for the early shows.

But the theater's General Manager is excited with people’s reactions as they come out of the movie.

You always like the excitement with all the people in here enjoying themselves,” said Kevin Dillion, Gen. Manager. You know that's what its all about. They come out of the movie, they talk about it, they’re excited for it, looking forward to the next one.”



The theater was filled with some people from a local costume group so that moviegoers could take a picture with Darth Vader, a Storm Trooper, and even Kilo Ren.

As of last check, the theater wasn't sold out yet. they still had some seats available for any fans who want to be one of the first to see it.

