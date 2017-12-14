Portageville, MO Fire Chief who joined in 1956 is retiring - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Portageville, MO Fire Chief who joined in 1956 is retiring

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Portageville, Missouri Fire Department has announced the retirement of Chief William “Bill” Foster. 

According to the Fire Department, Chief Foster began serving on the fire department in November 1956.

He moved from Assistant Chief to Chief in 2000. Foster was also serving the community as an EMT for 11 years, a Municipal Judge for 22 years, a police officer for two years, and city councilmen for five years.

He retired from the United States Postal Service after 37 years.

