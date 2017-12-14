People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may have been exposed to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may have been exposed to Hepatitis A

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Health is warning people who ate at Huddle House in Dexter that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

According to a release from the department, someone who handled food at the restaurant was working while that person was potentially contagious.

Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A. 

The restaurant, Stoddard County Health Department, and the Missouri Health and Senior Services are investigating. Members of the groups are taking the necessary control measures to decrease the spread of illness.

Health officials advise anyone who develops symptoms of being infected by Hepatitis A to seek medical care. Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver.

Symptoms develop between two and seven weeks after exposure and can include:

  • Fever
  • Fatigue
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Dark urine
  • Clay-colored stools
  • Joint pain
  • Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)

Residents or providers who are concerned about a potential exposure can call the Stoddard County Health Center at 573-568-4593.

For more information about Hepatitis A, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

