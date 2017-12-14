People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Department of Health said a case of Hepatitis A has been identified from a food handler that worked while potentially contagious at a Huddle House in Dexter, Missouri.

Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A. 

The restaurant, county health, and health and senior services are investigating and said they are taking the necessary control measures to decrease the spread of illness.

Health officials say to seek medical care if symptoms develop. Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver.

Symptoms develop between two and seven weeks after exposure and can include:

  • Fever
  • Fatigue
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Dark urine
  • Clay-colored stools
  • Joint pain
  • Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)

Residents or providers who are concerned about a potential exposure can call the Stoddard County Health Center at 573-568-4593.

For more information about Hepatitis A, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

