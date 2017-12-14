Men surprise children in Mounds, IL with an early Christmas

For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood.

Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.

The school says some of these kids are below the poverty line, so these gifts will put a smile on the children's faces.

Lawrence Gleghorn, the neighbor behind this community operation, told us why he does it.

"Time for giving,” said Gleghorn from Mounds. “I mean it makes me feel good to do it. Yeah, it really does. So, people I don't know if they have toys at home, but some of them may not, so it's always nice to have and give them something, you know."

"We want to give, we want to show the youngsters and the parents of the youngsters that we care about them and that they are a part of the community,” said Waymon Butler from Mounds.

Gleghorn, who lives right across the street from the school, says they plan the gift give away about a month ahead of time.

They get money from people all over the neighborhood and he goes out and buys the toys.

He hopes to make the event bigger and better next year.

