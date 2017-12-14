Cape Girardeau church holds vigil for Sandy Hook victims - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau church holds vigil for Sandy Hook victims

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting.

A candlelight vigil was held at the Episcopal Church on North Fountain Street to mark the solemn anniversary on Dec. 14. 

It was five-years-ago that a gunman killed 26 students and educators at the Connecticut elementary school.

The victims of the shooting were from 6 to 56-years-old.

