Cape Girardeau church holds vigil for Sandy Hook victims

A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting.

A candlelight vigil was held at the Episcopal Church on North Fountain Street to mark the solemn anniversary on Dec. 14.

It was five-years-ago that a gunman killed 26 students and educators at the Connecticut elementary school.

The victims of the shooting were from 6 to 56-years-old.

