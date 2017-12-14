Santa, Cops and Kids held in Murray, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Santa, Cops and Kids held in Murray, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 23 of Murray, Kentucky held a program referred to as Santa, Cops, and Kids on Dec. 12-13.

The lodge works with local schools to provide Christmas for kids in Calloway County.

They took 66 kids shopping this year.

According to Murray police, officers from the Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and the Murray State University Police Department focused their efforts in raising money for children in the elementary, middle, and high schools of Calloway County.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Star Wars comes to the Heartland

    Star Wars comes to the Heartland

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:12 PM EST2017-12-15 04:12:55 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    It was a big night for Star Wars fans all across the country and here in the Heartland is no exception. Cape Girardeau's movie theater, the Marcus Cape West Cine has 25 showings of the film on Dec. 14 - the latest one starting at 2 a.m.

    It was a big night for Star Wars fans all across the country and here in the Heartland is no exception. Cape Girardeau's movie theater, the Marcus Cape West Cine has 25 showings of the film on Dec. 14 - the latest one starting at 2 a.m.

  • First Alert: chilly evening ahead

    First Alert: chilly evening ahead

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:48 PM EST2017-12-14 23:48:37 GMT

    Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.

    Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.

  • Portageville, MO Fire Chief who joined in 1956 is retiring

    Portageville, MO Fire Chief who joined in 1956 is retiring

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:44 PM EST2017-12-15 02:44:47 GMT
    Bill Foster (Source: Portageville FD)Bill Foster (Source: Portageville FD)

    The Portageville, Missouri Fire Department has announced the retirement of Chief William “Bill” Foster.  

    The Portageville, Missouri Fire Department has announced the retirement of Chief William “Bill” Foster.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly