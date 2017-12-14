MO Dept. of Ag. collects first round of fines from Dicamba investigations

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has announced the first wave of civil penalties issued to applicators from Dunklin County as a result of investigations of complaints during the 2016 growing season.

“It is important for appropriate enforcement action to be issued in order to deter off-label use and protect the integrity of agriculture,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “We are in the final stages of our case review of 2016 investigations and continuing our field investigations of 2017 complaints and will release information as cases close.”

The fines for pesticide misuse range from $1,500 to $62,250.

Fines were issued for the cities of Arbyrd, Senath, Gobler, Hornersville, and Clarkton. All fines collected will be given to the local school districts where collected.

