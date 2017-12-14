Rauner hears from farmers in Carmi, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rauner hears from farmers in Carmi, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARMI, IL (KFVS) -

Gov. Bruce Rauner met with farmers at a southern Illinois roundtable on Dec. 14 in Carmi, Illinois.

The governor met with southern Illinois farmers on nutrient loss and advanced agriculture production and management and decisions on agri-business.

The gathering was at Big Prairie Farms, a 5,000-acre operation in Carmi. The farm is White County’s largest producer of soft red wheat.

“Agriculture is not just our largest industry; it is Illinois’ most important legacy,” Rauner said. “That is why it is so important that we remain responsive to the people who own the state’s 72,200 farms. We need their businesses to thrive and we need to help them grow by encouraging innovation and education.”

About 26.7 million acres, or roughly 75 percent of the state’s land total, are farmed in Illinois. ?

