Springfield man convicted in girlfriend's stabbing death - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Springfield man convicted in girlfriend's stabbing death

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 53-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend by stabbing her more than 20 times.

A Greene County jury on Thursday found Lorenzo Roy guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2014 death of 26-year-old Jessica Conner.

Investigators said Conner was beaten with a mop and saucepan before being stabbed with a kitchen knife. She was found in a pool of blood at her Springfield home.

Prosecutors say Roy and Conner had shopped for wedding rings but they had a tumultuous relationship.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Roy and Conner argued in the days before her death and Roy believed he was losing control of her.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:23 PM EST2017-12-15 02:23:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

  • Men surprise children in Mounds, IL with an early Christmas

    Thursday, December 14 2017 8:58 PM EST2017-12-15 01:58:19 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.

    For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.

  • Cape Girardeau church holds vigil for Sandy Hook victims

    Cape Girardeau church holds vigil for Sandy Hook victims

    Thursday, December 14 2017 8:46 PM EST2017-12-15 01:46:07 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting. 

    A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly