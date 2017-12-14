Springfield man convicted in girlfriend's stabbing death

Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.
A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting.
An SIU Carbondale student is collecting donations for those who are affected by the California wildfires. Student Alex Morgan said he got a call from his mother that her hometown of Ventura, California wasn't going to be in good shape once the fires came through.
On Thursday, December 14, the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal net neutrality. Internet users might begin to be charged for premium sites or faster service by internet suppliers.
