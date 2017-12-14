Cairo, IL public housing complexes being boarded up - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cairo, IL public housing complexes being boarded up

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

Cairo, Illinois is starting to see some changes in the appearance of public housing due squatting problems. 

Elmwood and McBride Public Housing was deemed unsafe for living. Many people have moved out, so according to Alexander County Housing Authority, people shouldn’t be living here.

City officials said that people have been living in the vacant public housing. 

According to the housing authority, this is not only illegal but it’s dangerous because there’s no power during these cold months.

Not only have they been having problems squatting, but there has also been break-ins and fires. 

So the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has hired a local minority contractor to fight the problem by boarding the homes.

In addition, more than half of the public housing is still occupied by people living there legally.  Residents still would have time to find new places to live according to Alexander County Housing Authority,

The housing authority said residents need to visit the housing authority offices to the start their relocation process if they haven’t already.

There is still no final exit date set yet. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:23 PM EST2017-12-15 02:23:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

  • Men surprise children in Mounds, IL with an early Christmas

    Thursday, December 14 2017 8:58 PM EST2017-12-15 01:58:19 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.

    For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.

  • Cape Girardeau church holds vigil for Sandy Hook victims

    Cape Girardeau church holds vigil for Sandy Hook victims

    Thursday, December 14 2017 8:46 PM EST2017-12-15 01:46:07 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting. 

    A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly