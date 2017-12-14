Cairo, IL public housing complexes being boarded up

Cairo, Illinois is starting to see some changes in the appearance of public housing due squatting problems.

Elmwood and McBride Public Housing was deemed unsafe for living. Many people have moved out, so according to Alexander County Housing Authority, people shouldn’t be living here.

City officials said that people have been living in the vacant public housing.

According to the housing authority, this is not only illegal but it’s dangerous because there’s no power during these cold months.

Not only have they been having problems squatting, but there has also been break-ins and fires.

So the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has hired a local minority contractor to fight the problem by boarding the homes.

In addition, more than half of the public housing is still occupied by people living there legally. Residents still would have time to find new places to live according to Alexander County Housing Authority,

The housing authority said residents need to visit the housing authority offices to the start their relocation process if they haven’t already.

There is still no final exit date set yet.

