Paducah, KY man charged with burglary after found by homeowner in bedroom

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY

A Paducah, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he was found standing in a bedroom when a woman returned home.

Deshawn O. Woods, 24, was arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary.

Police say after finding Woods in her bedroom, she ran out of the home on Walter Jetton Blvd. and told her daughter. The daughter then followed the man in her vehicle but lost him as he ran into the woods west of South 12th Street. 

After searching the area, police saw Woods coming out of a wooded area in the 1100 block of Caldwell. He was wet and muddy.

His shoes matched the imprint on the back door that had been kicked open at the Walter Jetton Blvd. home, according to police.

Police said the investigation is continuing and more charges are likely. 

