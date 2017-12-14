Paducah, KY man accused of burglaries on Paducah's south side

A Paducah, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he was found standing in a bedroom when a woman returned home.

Deshawn O. Woods, 24, was arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary. He also faces four counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000 and one count of receiving stolen property under $500

Police say after finding Woods in her bedroom, she ran out of the home on Walter Jetton Blvd. and told her daughter. The daughter then followed the man in her vehicle but lost him as he ran into the woods west of South 12th Street.

After searching the area, police saw Woods coming out of a wooded area in the 1100 block of Caldwell. He was wet and muddy.

His shoes matched the imprint on the back door that had been kicked open at the Walter Jetton Blvd. home, according to police.

Det. Matt Scheer conducted an investigation into burglaries and thefts at a number of homes on Paducah’s southside from October to December of 2017.

After searching Woods’ home, electronics that had been reported stolen by various homeowners were located in Woods’ bedroom.

Investigators determined Woods had pawned several items of jewelry, electronics, and yard equipment at various local pawnshops.

It is believed Woods has stolen $7,000 from homes on the south side of Paducah.

