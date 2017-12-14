Paducah, KY man accused of burglaries on Paducah's south side

Police have blocked off a neighborhood near Huntington and Lyndhurst in Cape Girardeau on Friday night, Dec. 15.
A suspect is wanted in a Friday, December 14 shooting. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, the shooting happened around 2 p.m.
Donald LaFerla of Carthage was elected President of the Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University on Dec. 15.
Some HIV-positive residents in Missouri will lose health insurance coverage in 2018, according to state officials.
The sheriff's office says not to send money to people you don't know. If something appears wrong it probably is.
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.
The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall.
The Carolina Panthers have announced that an internal investigation is underway into allegations of workplace misconduct against the team’s owner and founder, Jerry Richardson.
A Sumter man was arrested and charged with assault and disturbing public schools - and the video is spreading across social media.
