SIU student collecting donations to help CA wildfire victims

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

An SIU Carbondale student is collecting donations for those who are affected by the California wildfires.

Student Alex Morgan said he got a call from her mother that her hometown of Ventura, California wasn't going to be in good shape once the fires came through.

Morgan said that her mother found out that her family was put on mandatory evacuation from their home. 

Thankfully, Morgan's family and home have survived the wildfire, although some friends and neighbors can't say the same. 

"Losing their family photos and their family heirlooms its just been heartbreaking," she said, "I can't imagine what they're going through. That's why I want to help."

Morgan said her mom's entire family has been helping with relief to the destruction.

"Not only my family but everyone in my hometown community has come together immediately," she said, "People have been opening their doors to strangers in our community. People have been donating even if they've lost their own homes."

Morgan said after seeing her community react to the devastation she started reaching out to the community and local business leaders to collect funds to help raise money to rebuild her hometown. 

If you want to help Morgan's cause, she says she is partnering with Don Sol in both Carbondale and Marion on January 22nd, where 10% of all food and beverage sales will go towards relief for the California wildfires. 

