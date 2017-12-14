SIU student collecting donations to help CA wildfire victims

Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.
For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.
A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting.
A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting.
An SIU Carbondale student is collecting donations for those who are affected by the California wildfires. Student Alex Morgan said he got a call from his mother that her hometown of Ventura, California wasn't going to be in good shape once the fires came through.
An SIU Carbondale student is collecting donations for those who are affected by the California wildfires. Student Alex Morgan said he got a call from his mother that her hometown of Ventura, California wasn't going to be in good shape once the fires came through.
On Thursday, December 14, the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal net neutrality. Internet users might begin to be charged for premium sites or faster service by internet suppliers.
On Thursday, December 14, the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal net neutrality. Internet users might begin to be charged for premium sites or faster service by internet suppliers.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
A Sonic employee at the Sonic located at 4611 34th St. risked a lot to stop some customers who attempted to steal food the restaurant on Thursday.
A Sonic employee at the Sonic located at 4611 34th St. risked a lot to stop some customers who attempted to steal food the restaurant on Thursday.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.