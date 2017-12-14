Southeast media professor reacts to net neutrality repeal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast media professor reacts to net neutrality repeal

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

On Thursday, December 14, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to repeal net neutrality.

Internet users might begin to be charged for premium sites or faster service by internet suppliers.

Tamara Zellars Buck, a Media Law professor at Southeast Missouri State University, said with the repeal of net neutrality we could see a big change in the way we use the internet.

Zellars Buck said that when we first got access to the internet the Supreme Court said they would treat the internet like we treat books, with heavy amounts of protection and giving people full access.

"We've had all of this access over the years and we've been using it more and more for our primary source of for both entertainment, information what have you," said Zellars Buck. "And to know that some of the things we prefer the most may be getting slowed down now because of profit from those guys who act as a pipeline to get us on the internet that's the scary part in this whole thing."

She said with net neutrality repealed local media outlets or companies can get pushed out of the way by bigger ones who own the service providers. 

The FCC's decision is unlikely to be the final word and some people in the technology industry have already indicated they are looking to see what legal options they have to challenge the vote. 

