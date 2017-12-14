Southeast media professor reacts to net neutrality repeal

It was a big night for Star Wars fans all across the country and here in the Heartland is no exception. Cape Girardeau's movie theater, the Marcus Cape West Cine has 25 showings of the film on Dec. 14 - the latest one starting at 2 a.m.
It was a big night for Star Wars fans all across the country and here in the Heartland is no exception. Cape Girardeau's movie theater, the Marcus Cape West Cine has 25 showings of the film on Dec. 14 - the latest one starting at 2 a.m.
Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.
Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.
The Portageville, Missouri Fire Department has announced the retirement of Chief William “Bill” Foster.
The Portageville, Missouri Fire Department has announced the retirement of Chief William “Bill” Foster.
Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.
For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.
A nurse acted fast when he noticed a woman in labor outside Vanderbilt Medical Center.
A nurse acted fast when he noticed a woman in labor outside Vanderbilt Medical Center.