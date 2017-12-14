50 years today: Tree topping on Cape Girardeau's Hirsch Tower

50 years ago today, workers set a Christmas tree on the top of Cape Girardeau's Hirsch Tower.

On December 14, 1967, workers guided an evergreen tree 13 stories high above Broadway atop the Hirsch Tower.

The lit evergreen was nearly 10 feet tall and was secured to another 10-foot pipe on the front parapet wall.

Lights were wired to the tree prior to its being hoisted in place by a huge crane.

The tree topping-out ceremony was held a day before on December 13, 1967.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.