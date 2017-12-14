SIU Carbondale student dies in dorm - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Carbondale student dies in dorm

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A student at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois has died in a dorm room on campus, according to the university.

Here is the university's statement on the death:

An SIU Carbondale student was found deceased in a residence hall room on campus on Thursday, December 14. The cause of death has not been determined, but officials indicate there is no reason at this time to believe foul play was involved. The identity of the student has not yet been released. The university is assisting family members and encourages the SIU community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

