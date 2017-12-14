Judge: Progress made toward plea deal in Holly Bobo murder case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Judge: Progress made toward plea deal in Holly Bobo murder case

(Source: Family and Burt Staggs) (Source: Family and Burt Staggs)

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

Judge C. Creed McGinley told a defense lawyer and prosecutors during a Thursday morning hearing that both sides must decide by 2 p.m. if they are going to reach a negotiated plea deal for John Dylan Adams. When court reconvened at that time, he said “substantial progress” had been made toward a deal and then set a hearing Monday to discuss a possible agreement.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in rural Parsons, Tennessee, on April 13, 2011. Her disappearance sparked a massive search. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home.

    An SIU Carbondale student is collecting donations for those who are affected by the California wildfires. Student Alex Morgan said he got a call from his mother that her hometown of Ventura, California wasn't going to be in good shape once the fires came through.

    City officials said that people have been living in the vacant public housing. 

    On Thursday, December 14, the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal net neutrality. Internet users might begin to be charged for premium sites or faster service by internet suppliers. Tamara Zellars Buck, a Media Law professor at Southeast Missouri State University said with the repeal of net neutrality we could see a big change in the way we use the internet.

