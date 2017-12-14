Judge: Progress made toward plea deal in Holly Bobo murder case

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

Judge C. Creed McGinley told a defense lawyer and prosecutors during a Thursday morning hearing that both sides must decide by 2 p.m. if they are going to reach a negotiated plea deal for John Dylan Adams. When court reconvened at that time, he said “substantial progress” had been made toward a deal and then set a hearing Monday to discuss a possible agreement.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in rural Parsons, Tennessee, on April 13, 2011. Her disappearance sparked a massive search. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home.

