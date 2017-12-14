Possible remains of missing Woodstock, IL woman found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WOODSTOCK, IL (KFVS) -

Investigators are looking for more information in a 2010 missing person case.

7 years ago, Beth Bentley went missing from Centralia, Illinois.

On December 4, suspected human remains were recovered from a rural location in Jefferson County, Illinois.

Investigators are working to identify the remains which were badly burned.

The Illinois State Police and Woodstock Police Department are actively investigating Bentley's disappearance.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact ISP at 618-542-2171.

