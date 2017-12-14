Court in Kentucky approves needle exchange program

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - A court has approved a needle exchange program in a Kentucky county, moving the proposal closer to becoming a reality.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports the Barren County Fiscal Court narrowly approved the needle exchange Tuesday.

The needle exchange program would allow drug users to trade dirty needles for clean ones, and offer them opportunities to be tested.

District 1 Magistrate John Benningfield said users will also learn about local treatment opportunities. He said such programs don't promote drug use.

District 6 Magistrate Carl Allen voted against the measure, and said he believes the exchange sends the wrong message.

Barren River District Health Department director Dennis Chaney has said the Glasgow City Council must approve the program because the exchange would be in that city.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

