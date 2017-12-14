Court in Kentucky approves needle exchange program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Court in Kentucky approves needle exchange program

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - A court has approved a needle exchange program in a Kentucky county, moving the proposal closer to becoming a reality.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports the Barren County Fiscal Court narrowly approved the needle exchange Tuesday.

The needle exchange program would allow drug users to trade dirty needles for clean ones, and offer them opportunities to be tested.

District 1 Magistrate John Benningfield said users will also learn about local treatment opportunities. He said such programs don't promote drug use.

District 6 Magistrate Carl Allen voted against the measure, and said he believes the exchange sends the wrong message.

Barren River District Health Department director Dennis Chaney has said the Glasgow City Council must approve the program because the exchange would be in that city.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Two arrested in Lousiana for McCracken Co., KY theft charges

    Two arrested in Lousiana for McCracken Co., KY theft charges

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:19 PM EST2017-12-14 22:19:56 GMT
    Johnathan Coates (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Johnathan Coates (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people were arrested in Louisiana for auto and firearm theft charges in McCracken County.

    Two people were arrested in Louisiana for auto and firearm theft charges in McCracken County.

  • Judge: Progress made toward plea deal in Holly Bobo murder case

    Judge: Progress made toward plea deal in Holly Bobo murder case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:18 PM EST2017-12-14 22:18:08 GMT
    (Source: Family and Burt Staggs)(Source: Family and Burt Staggs)

    SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

    SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

  • Possible remains of missing Woodstock, IL woman found

    Possible remains of missing Woodstock, IL woman found

    Possible remains of missing Woodstock, IL woman found

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:04 PM EST2017-12-14 22:04:22 GMT
    "Beth" Bentley (Source: ncmissingpersons.org)"Beth" Bentley (Source: ncmissingpersons.org)

    Investigators are looking for more information in a 2010 missing person case. 7 years ago, Beth Bentley went missing from Centralia, Illinois. On December 4, suspected human remains were recovered from a rural location in Jefferson County, Illinois.

    Investigators are looking for more information in a 2010 missing person case. 7 years ago, Beth Bentley went missing from Centralia, Illinois. On December 4, suspected human remains were recovered from a rural location in Jefferson County, Illinois.

    •   
Powered by Frankly