Court in Kentucky approves needle exchange program

Two people were arrested in Louisiana for auto and firearm theft charges in McCracken County.
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.
Investigators are looking for more information in a 2010 missing person case. 7 years ago, Beth Bentley went missing from Centralia, Illinois. On December 4, suspected human remains were recovered from a rural location in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.
Officials say they found gold coins among the donations in a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Florida.
