Illinois among states to appeal 'net neutrality' repeal

CHICAGO (AP) - State attorneys general, including in Illinois, are threatening lawsuits against the federal government's repeal of "net neutrality" rules.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, says he'll lead a multistate lawsuit to stop the Federal Communications Commission's rollback of rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, a Democrat, says the state will join the appeal effort. She'd urged a vote delay and says in a Thursday statement that the commission's vote "undermines the public interest" and puts the "free and open" internet at risk.

Schneiderman has been investigating fake public comments submitted to the FCC during the net neutrality comment process.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, said in July that the raw number of comments wasn't as important as the substance of issues raised.

