Harrisburg, IL man jailed on child sex assault warrant

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PJ Hayes (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office) PJ Hayes (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

A southern Illinois man wanted on a child sexual assault warrant was jailed after police got a tip on Wednesday night.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies and Harrisburg police officers found Phillip (P.J.) Hayes, 28, of Harrisburg around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 13.

According to Chief Deputy Ken Clore, the man was wanted for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Hayes was taken to the Saline County Detention Center on a $1500 bond.

