Gold coins found in Salvation Army holiday kettle in Florida

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 4:04 AM EST 2017-12-14 09:04:46 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 5:20 PM EST 2017-12-14 22:20:42 GMT A coroner says a Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting a woman has died in an apparent suicide.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 4:25 PM EST 2017-12-14 21:25:09 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 5:20 PM EST 2017-12-14 22:20:37 GMT The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 4:45 PM EST 2017-12-14 21:45:07 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 5:20 PM EST 2017-12-14 22:20:20 GMT A New York judge has sentenced two nephews of Venezuela's first lady to 18 years in prison for their conviction on drug conspiracy charges.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 10:14 AM EST 2017-12-14 15:14:51 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 5:20 PM EST 2017-12-14 22:20:19 GMT The first U.S. trial stemming from the FIFA (FEE'-fuh) soccer corruption scandal is moving toward the final phase.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 4:25 PM EST 2017-12-14 21:25:05 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 5:19 PM EST 2017-12-14 22:19:50 GMT One guilty of first-degree murder, 2 guilty of facilitating murder in 2015 shooting death of Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 1:55 PM EST 2017-12-14 18:55:25 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 5:19 PM EST 2017-12-14 22:19:36 GMT House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's not leaving Congress anytime soon.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 1:24 PM EST 2017-12-14 18:24:56 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 5:16 PM EST 2017-12-14 22:16:27 GMT A federal grand jury in Oklahoma has indicted a 63-year-old man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter and holding her captive for 19 years in Mexico and elsewhere.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 4:34 AM EST 2017-12-14 09:34:55 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 5:16 PM EST 2017-12-14 22:16:07 GMT California utility regulators are considering tougher safety rules for power lines, phone lines and utility poles in parts of the state that are prone to fires.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 11:25 AM EST 2017-12-14 16:25:00 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 5:08 PM EST 2017-12-14 22:08:36 GMT Police say masked men have stolen ATMs from the lobbies of three Marriot hotels in Houston this week.

Posted: Thursday, December 14 2017 3:35 PM EST 2017-12-14 20:35:33 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 14 2017 4:57 PM EST 2017-12-14 21:57:44 GMT A Minnesota prosecutor says he doesn't yet have enough evidence to charge a Minneapolis police officer who killed an unarmed 911 caller this summer, blaming investigators who "haven't done their job.".