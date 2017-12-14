White House releases President Trump's first Christmas photo

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of phone scams going on in the area.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of phone scams going on in the area.
Two people were arrested in Louisiana for auto and firearm theft charges in McCracken County.
Two people were arrested in Louisiana for auto and firearm theft charges in McCracken County.
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.
Investigators are looking for more information in a 2010 missing person case. 7 years ago, Beth Bentley went missing from Centralia, Illinois. On December 4, suspected human remains were recovered from a rural location in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Investigators are looking for more information in a 2010 missing person case. 7 years ago, Beth Bentley went missing from Centralia, Illinois. On December 4, suspected human remains were recovered from a rural location in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.
Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released its report highlighting alleged abuse of power by the former head of the Louisiana State Police, Col. Mike Edmonson.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released its report highlighting alleged abuse of power by the former head of the Louisiana State Police, Col. Mike Edmonson.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
Crooks are taking advantage of the shipping rush before Christmas.
Crooks are taking advantage of the shipping rush before Christmas.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.