White House releases President Trump's first Christmas photo

The White House has released the official photo for the Trump Administration's first Christmas.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were seen Tuesday, Dec. 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait.

It was taken in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Here is a look inside the White House at the Christmas season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.