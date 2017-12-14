White House releases President Trump's first Christmas photo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

White House releases President Trump's first Christmas photo

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) (Source: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) -

The White House has released the official photo for the Trump Administration's first Christmas.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were seen Tuesday, Dec. 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait.

It was taken in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Here is a look inside the White House at the Christmas season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • McCracken Co. sheriff's office warns of IRS phone scam

    McCracken Co. sheriff's office warns of IRS phone scam

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:21 PM EST2017-12-14 22:21:16 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of phone scams going on in the area.

    The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of phone scams going on in the area.

  • Two arrested in Lousiana for McCracken Co., KY theft charges

    Two arrested in Lousiana for McCracken Co., KY theft charges

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:19 PM EST2017-12-14 22:19:56 GMT
    Johnathan Coates (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Johnathan Coates (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people were arrested in Louisiana for auto and firearm theft charges in McCracken County.

    Two people were arrested in Louisiana for auto and firearm theft charges in McCracken County.

  • Judge: Progress made toward plea deal in Holly Bobo murder case

    Judge: Progress made toward plea deal in Holly Bobo murder case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:18 PM EST2017-12-14 22:18:08 GMT
    (Source: Family and Burt Staggs)(Source: Family and Burt Staggs)

    SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

    SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

    •   
Powered by Frankly