Cardinals complete deal with Marlins for Ozuna in 5 player trade - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals complete deal with Marlins for Ozuna in 5 player trade

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the team has completed a five-player deal for Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

Ozuna, 27, was acquired by the Redbirds in exchange for pitcher Sandy Alcantara, outfielder Magneuris Sierra, pitcher Zac Gallen and pitcher Daniel Castano.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly