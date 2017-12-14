St. Louis Cardinals sign free agent pitcher Luke Gregerson - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis Cardinals sign free agent pitcher Luke Gregerson

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that they have signed free-agent pitcher Luke Gregerson to a two-year contract.

The deal for the right-handed reliever includes an option for 2020.

Gregerson pitched for the World Series Champion Houston Astros in 2017.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly