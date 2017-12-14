St. Louis Cardinals sign free agent pitcher Luke Gregerson

-
The NBA will begin an early voting period next Thursday for its All-Star Game that will debut a new format this year in which players pick teams.
Stephen Piscotty traded by St. Louis Cardinals to Oakland Athletics for 2 infield prospects, allowing outfielder to be near his family following mother's diagnosis with Lou Gehrig's disease.
A person familiar with the negotiations says side-arming reliever Steve Cishek and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract.
The Cardinals on Wednesday acquired Marcell Ozuna in exchange for pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara, outfielder Magneuris Sierra and two other prospects.
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the team has completed a five-player deal for Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna.
