St. Louis Cardinals sign free agent pitcher Luke Gregerson

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that they have signed free-agent pitcher Luke Gregerson to a two-year contract.

The deal for the right-handed reliever includes an option for 2020.

Gregerson pitched for the World Series Champion Houston Astros in 2017.

The #STLCards have signed RHP Luke Gregerson to a 2-year contract that includes an option for 2020. pic.twitter.com/8cwpNiv9dZ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 14, 2017

