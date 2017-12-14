Peoria man who burned child in shower sentenced to prison

Hardin County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man for robbing a bank in Cave-in-Rock.
Hardin County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man for robbing a bank in Cave-in-Rock.
The van rolled over on Country Club Drive. No word yet on the cause of the crash.
The van rolled over on Country Club Drive. No word yet on the cause of the crash.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
A musical light show at a home in Jackson, Missouri is drawing all kinds of attention and helping a good cause.
A musical light show at a home in Jackson, Missouri is drawing all kinds of attention and helping a good cause.
Members of the Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University are set to consider two proposals that would restructure several academic departments.
Members of the Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University are set to consider two proposals that would restructure several academic departments.