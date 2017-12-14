Regents at SEMO to consider academic department restructurings

Members of the Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University are set to consider two proposals that would restructure several academic departments.

Under the first proposal, the Department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography would be dissolved and a portion of it would be merged into the existing Department of History. The move would create a newly named Department of History and Anthropology. The remaining portion would be merged into the existing Department of Communication Studies to create the Department of Communication Studies and Modern Languages.

The Regents will also look at a second proposal that would merge the Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology with the Department of Social Work. It would then be known as the Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology.

According to a release from the University, members of the Board will also consider approving a new Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Technology program at the Dec. 15 meeting. They will also discuss new options in agriculture communications and agriculture systems management on the Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall.

You can see the entire Board agenda here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.