First Alert: cold, dry Thursday ahead

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Bundle up because Brian Alworth says colder air will blow back into the Heartland today from the north.

Skies will be partly cloudy, but after a breezy morning, winds should be a bit lighter today.

Tonight will be quite cold (and dry) again, but then we'll start to slide into a milder pattern as we approach the weekend.

The weekend is coming into sharper focus, with sunny and breezy conditions on Saturday and then a chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.  Still looks like the best chance of rain will be over our southern counties, but even northern counties might see a bit of rainfall as the system is trending a bit farther north.

Next week is looking warmer overall as we start to get into a much different southwest flow aloft.

For most of the week this should result in mild and dry conditions, but farther out, the pattern gets messy and active by Christmas weekend. Models are a mess at this point, but it does look pretty evident that we'll have at least a couple periods of wet and potentially messy weather over the long holiday weekend and even beyond.

