First Alert: chilly evening ahead

Two people were arrested in Louisiana for auto and firearm theft charges in McCracken County.
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – A judge says progress has been made toward a plea agreement in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.
Investigators are looking for more information in a 2010 missing person case. 7 years ago, Beth Bentley went missing from Centralia, Illinois. On December 4, suspected human remains were recovered from a rural location in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.
Officials say they found gold coins among the donations in a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Florida.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released its report highlighting alleged abuse of power by the former head of the Louisiana State Police, Col. Mike Edmonson.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
