First Alert: chilly evening ahead

Cooler weather has moved into the Heartland. Grant Dade says the clouds have been hanging around most of the day as well keeping temperatures in the 30s.



We are beginning to see a few breaks in the clouds but for much of the area, it will remain partly to mostly cloudy this evening.



Temperatures will remain chilly this evening. Lows by morning will mainly be in the middle 20s.



Friday we will see a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s.

The weekend is coming into sharper focus, with sunny and breezy conditions on Saturday and then a chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Still looks like the best chance of rain will be over our southern counties, but even northern counties might see a bit of rainfall as the system is trending a bit farther north.

Next week is looking warmer overall as we start to get into a much different southwest flow aloft.

For most of the week this should result in mild and dry conditions, but farther out, the pattern gets messy and active by Christmas weekend. Models are a mess at this point, but it does look pretty evident that we'll have at least a couple periods of wet and potentially messy weather over the long holiday weekend and even beyond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.