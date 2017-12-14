Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Cape Girardeau

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

First responders are on the scene of a rollover crash in Cape Girardeau.

It happened after 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The SUV rolled over on Country Club Drive.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

  • Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

  • Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-12-14 04:29:43 GMT

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    •   
Powered by Frankly