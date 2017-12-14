Driver arrested after fiery crash in Cape Girardeau

First responders responded to a rollover crash in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Dec. 14.

It happened after 5 a.m. on Country Club Drive.

The minivan rolled over and hit a tree. The vehicle reportedly caught fire after the crash.

Sergeant Rick Schmidt said the driver, Joseph Bidwell, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at the scene.

He faces a charge of DWI drug intoxication.

The road was blocked so crews could investigate the crash and get the vehicle moved. It is back open as of 6:15 a.m.

