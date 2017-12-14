Driver arrested after fiery crash in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver arrested after fiery crash in Cape Girardeau

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

First responders responded to a rollover crash in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Dec. 14.

It happened after 5 a.m. on Country Club Drive.

The minivan rolled over and hit a tree. The vehicle reportedly caught fire after the crash.

Sergeant Rick Schmidt said the driver, Joseph Bidwell, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at the scene.

He faces a charge of DWI drug intoxication.

The road was blocked so crews could investigate the crash and get the vehicle moved. It is back open as of 6:15 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-12-14 14:52:41 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

  • The Latest: States warming up net-neutrality lawsuits

    The Latest: States warming up net-neutrality lawsuits

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:25 PM EST2017-12-14 17:25:09 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:00 PM EST2017-12-14 20:00:07 GMT
    The Latest: Clyburn blasts FCC net neutrality repeal.
    The Latest: Clyburn blasts FCC net neutrality repeal.

  • Report: 3 women accuse music mogul Russell Simmons of rape

    Report: 3 women accuse music mogul Russell Simmons of rape

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:14 PM EST2017-12-14 00:14:28 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:45 PM EST2017-12-14 17:45:43 GMT
    Russell Simmons arrives at Universal Music Group's 2017 Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images)Russell Simmons arrives at Universal Music Group's 2017 Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images)

    Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.

    Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.

    •   
Powered by Frankly