5 things to know Dec. 14

Bundle up because Brian Alworth says colder air will blow back into the Heartland today from the north. Skies will be partly cloudy, but after a breezy morning, winds should be a bit lighter today. Tonight will be quite cold (and dry) again, but then we'll start to slide into a milder pattern as we approach the weekend. The weekend is coming into sharper focus, with sunny and breezy conditions on Saturday and then a chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Still looks like the best chance of rain will be over our southern counties, but even northern counties might see a bit of rainfall as the system is trending a bit farther north.

GOP says it's got a deal on taxes; cuts coming for next year: Confident congressional Republicans forged an agreement on a major overhaul of the nation's tax laws that would provide generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

Overuse of smartphones causing 'exhaustion and anxiety:' Experts say the best way to combat that exhaustion and anxiety is, you guessed it, to just put down your phone!

Aggressive driving could cost you at the pump: Gas prices are constantly changing and we have no control over that, but we can control how we drive. Just getting the cheapest gas, these days is not enough.

Beware what you put down your drain: This is the time of year where there are plenty of family gatherings which means plenty of food. That food is what you need to pay attention to because some of it cannot go into your kitchen sink, regardless of whether you have a garbage disposal or not.

