Salukis get win over Jackson State 69-51

The SIU Saluki men's basketball team (5-4) beat Jackson State 69-51 on Dec. 13 in Carbondale, Illinois.

It was the first meeting ever between the two teams. SIU came into the game on a two-game losing streak.

The Salukis next play Lamar on Sunday, Dec. 17 in Carbondale.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.