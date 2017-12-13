Salukis get win over Jackson State 69-51 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salukis get win over Jackson State 69-51

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The SIU Saluki men's basketball team (5-4) beat Jackson State 69-51 on Dec. 13 in Carbondale, Illinois.

It was the first meeting ever between the two teams.  SIU came into the game on a two-game losing streak.

The Salukis next play Lamar on Sunday, Dec. 17 in Carbondale.

