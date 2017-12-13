Murray Police Department recognizes officers, employees

The Murray Police Department held its annual Christmas Banquet where awards were given to recognize the outstanding work by the officers and employees.

The 2018 award winners included Kevin Goodson as the telecommunicator of the year, Marian Cosgrove as the officer of the year, and Evan Timmons for the Chief's award.

Also receiving an award in 2018 was Rick Harris honoring his 31-years of service as a dispatcher and supervisor with the Murray Police Department.

The telecommunicator and officer of the year awards nominations are made by the command staff and then voted on by the officers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.