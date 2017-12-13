Tennessee Valley Authority worker dies after plant accident

Please be aware of these scams and contact your local sheriff's office if you are scammed.
Please be aware of these scams and contact your local sheriff's office if you are scammed.
A musical light show at a home in Jackson, Missouri is drawing all kinds of attention and helping a good cause.
A musical light show at a home in Jackson, Missouri is drawing all kinds of attention and helping a good cause.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single vehicle collision on Oaks Road on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6:03 p.m.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single vehicle collision on Oaks Road on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6:03 p.m.
Temperatures this evening will be mild but will turn sharply colder after midnight. Lows by the morning will be in the upper 20s.
Temperatures this evening will be mild but will turn sharply colder after midnight. Lows by the morning will be in the upper 20s.
The Murray Police Department held its annual Christmas Banquet where awards were given to recognize the outstanding work by the officers and employees.
The Murray Police Department held its annual Christmas Banquet where awards were given to recognize the outstanding work by the officers and employees.