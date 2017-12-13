Kelso man wins big with the Missouri Lottery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kelso man wins big with the Missouri Lottery

KELSO, MO (KFVS) -

A Kelso resident strikes it big with the Missouri Lottery.

James Westrich is taking home $60,000 in winnings from the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash Draw Game. 

Westrich purchased the winning ticket for the Nov. 28 drawing at Discount Liquor, 404 Main St., in Scott City. 

Quick Pick randomly selected Westrich's numbers, which were: 15, 28, 33, 38 and 39.

